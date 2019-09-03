Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,714 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Moneygram International were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 320,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Moneygram International by 5.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 363,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moneygram International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Moneygram International during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Moneygram International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 562,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 41,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,409. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $265.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.71. Moneygram International Inc has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $323.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.31 million. Research analysts predict that Moneygram International Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGI. ValuEngine upgraded Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moneygram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

