Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.34% of A. H. Belo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AHC. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. H. Belo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. H. Belo during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of A. H. Belo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of A. H. Belo by 0.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,066,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in A. H. Belo by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,407. A. H. Belo Corp has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. A. H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. H. Belo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

A. H. Belo Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

