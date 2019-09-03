Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to report $3.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the lowest is $3.07 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will report full-year sales of $13.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.38 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qurate Retail Inc Series A.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. DA Davidson set a $16.00 price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,196.4% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5,205.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,040. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

