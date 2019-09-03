QYNO Price Down 0.9% This Week (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, QYNO has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. QYNO has a market cap of $2,186.00 and $10.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

