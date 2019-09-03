RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. RadNet reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.36 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In related news, Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $455,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,470.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John V. Crues sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $753,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,370 shares of company stock worth $2,071,305. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 128,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,581,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,183,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 286,281 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 286,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,065,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 376,981 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. 165,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,171. The stock has a market cap of $697.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. RadNet has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59.

RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

