Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.00. Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 69,603 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Rambler Metals and Mining in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.46.

About Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sutton, the United Kingdom.

