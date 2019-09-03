Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 52,874 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,559 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.2% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $37,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $596,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,040 shares of company stock worth $37,121,747. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $83.53. 1,469,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,234. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.