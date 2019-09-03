Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 30,065 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,915 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,060,326. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, FBN Securities set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.33 on Tuesday, hitting $164.18. The stock had a trading volume of 485,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,874,466. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.59 and a 200 day moving average of $164.67. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

