Rathbone Brothers plc Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $894,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,751 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,699,000 after purchasing an additional 278,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 77.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,861,000 after purchasing an additional 150,327 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 159.0% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 235,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,787,000 after purchasing an additional 144,869 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.72. 404,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.60 and a 200-day moving average of $338.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $386.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.86.

In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

