Rathbone Brothers plc Has $10.37 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,670 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.28. 6,587,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,210,060. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at $295,833.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $1,227,506. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

