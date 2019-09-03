Rathbone Brothers plc Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.94. 34,073,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,263,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $256.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.