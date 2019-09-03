Rathbone Brothers plc Lowers Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $17,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,983,000 after acquiring an additional 199,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,408,000 after buying an additional 76,252 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.79. 37,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,454. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.35.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $82,687.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $174,910.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

