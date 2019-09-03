Raymond James Analysts Give Dollar General (NYSE:DG) a $180.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.95.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.62. 213,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,251. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.55. Dollar General has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $158.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,476,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

