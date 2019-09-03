RE Advisers Corp Has $11.31 Million Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,939 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Merit Medical Systems worth $11,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,065,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,680,000 after purchasing an additional 67,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,735,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,306,000 after purchasing an additional 99,015 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 34.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,019,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,012,000 after purchasing an additional 263,386 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 19.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $51,321,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Justin J. Lampropoulos sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,474,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,808,468.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $3,975,650. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,276. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $66.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $58.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.