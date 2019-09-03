RE Advisers Corp Reduces Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,385 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $28,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,741,000 after acquiring an additional 207,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,153,000 after acquiring an additional 95,121 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 280.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 125,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 92,330 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 385,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after acquiring an additional 80,857 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 351,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles sold 25,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,024,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $38.92. 17,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,431. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.63 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.