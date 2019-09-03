RE Advisers Corp Reduces Position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

RE Advisers Corp lessened its stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 691,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 358,629 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $21,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in PolyOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PolyOne by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PolyOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PolyOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PolyOne alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on POL. TheStreet upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

NYSE POL traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,372. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. PolyOne Co. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $45.34.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $903.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.34 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL).

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.