RE Advisers Corp Sells 1,189,014 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

RE Advisers Corp decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 46.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,366,009 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,189,014 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for 1.3% of RE Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,998,417 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $519,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,306,000 after purchasing an additional 809,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,292,464 shares of the airline’s stock worth $319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 154,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,507,833 shares of the airline’s stock worth $285,912,000 after acquiring an additional 204,758 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,617 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $228,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,050. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.15.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

