RE Advisers Corp Sells 24,209 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

RE Advisers Corp reduced its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,209 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $416,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $922,000. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $262.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.51.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $428,546.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,782,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

