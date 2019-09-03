RE Advisers Corp Trims Stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

RE Advisers Corp cut its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,623 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned about 2.66% of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 581.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

In other FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH news, Director L. Burwell Gunn bought 4,340 shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FVCB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.34. 8,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,180. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

