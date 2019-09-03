RE Advisers Corp Trims Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

RE Advisers Corp cut its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,518,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 521,550 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $25,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 2,938.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Welbilt by 39.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.26. 58,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.66. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 52.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

