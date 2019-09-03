Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.33

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 1369162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point set a $7.00 price objective on Realogy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens downgraded Realogy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Realogy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Realogy had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Realogy’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Realogy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,991,000 after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Realogy by 1,325.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Realogy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Realogy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Realogy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

