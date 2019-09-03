Redbubble (ASX:RBL) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Redbubble Ltd (ASX:RBL) fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.21 ($0.86) and last traded at A$1.21 ($0.86), 33,187 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.23 ($0.87).

The firm has a market cap of $309.95 million and a P/E ratio of -24.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.06.

Redbubble Company Profile (ASX:RBL)

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale and purchase of art and designs on a range of products between independent creatives and consumers. The company provides an Internet based marketplace platform and associated logistics services to facilitate the sale of goods from artists to those who want to purchase goods bearing the artists' designs.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Redbubble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbubble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.