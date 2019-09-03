Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,093 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 137,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 612,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,304 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1,009.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. 22.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.27. 6,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. B. Riley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

