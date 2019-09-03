Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 905 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,481,000 after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $6,550,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,231,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,748,000 after acquiring an additional 75,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 181,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.96. 150,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,657. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Nomura began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

