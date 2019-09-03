Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $119,000 in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.6% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 12,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of BBVA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,809. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.