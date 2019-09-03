Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $233,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 108,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 62,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.46. The stock had a trading volume of 810,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,662. The firm has a market cap of $191.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $137.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

