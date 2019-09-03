Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,215,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $86.73. The company had a trading volume of 260,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

