Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,469,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,017,000 after purchasing an additional 550,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,047,000 after acquiring an additional 264,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,036,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,960,000 after purchasing an additional 70,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,688,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,761,000 after purchasing an additional 785,974 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFG traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.14. 44,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average is $54.62. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $61.12.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

In other news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 47,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $2,748,609.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,490 shares of company stock worth $3,569,439. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

