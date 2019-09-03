Reece (ASX:REH) Stock Price Up 2%

Reece Ltd (ASX:REH)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$10.05 ($7.13) and last traded at A$10.03 ($7.11), approximately 85,049 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$9.83 ($6.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86.

About Reece (ASX:REH)

Reece Limited engages in importing, wholesaling, distributing, marketing, and retailing plumbing, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration products in Australia and New Zealand. It also provides specialized services; and supplies plumbing and bathroom products to volume home builders and commercial developers, as well as specialized products and services for irrigation contractors, landscape designers, pool builders, and home owners.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Reece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.