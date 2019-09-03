Refereum 1-Day Volume Hits $138,137.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Upbit and OKEx. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $4.17 million and $138,137.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00212064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.01264385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00087426 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017423 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019401 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,078,029,187 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cobinhood, DDEX, Gate.io, Upbit, OKEx, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

