Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 426.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,403 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 56,210 shares during the period. Regions Financial comprises about 0.4% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 50,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,267.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 232,679 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 70.8% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 150,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 62,247 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,761,000 after acquiring an additional 99,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,134,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,755. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Regions Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $585,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.