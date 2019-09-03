Request Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Request has a market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $133,567.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bitbns, Gate.io and CoinPlace. In the last week, Request has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.83 or 0.04551999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,892,220 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bitbns, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Binance, DDEX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, GOPAX, Coineal, CoinPlace, IDEX, KuCoin, COSS, Huobi Global and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.