Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Given $22.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $22.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Resideo Technologies an industry rank of 207 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REZI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.11. 1,545,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,345. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $126,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Masi Niccolo De acquired 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,029.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,342 shares of company stock worth $306,815 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,568,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 46,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

