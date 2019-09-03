Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) PT Set at $9.00 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a $9.00 target price on Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Resolute Forest Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

RFP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.29. 16,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Jennifer C. Dolan bought 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $25,783.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,701.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall C. Benson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,422 shares of company stock valued at $113,556. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,317,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,608,000 after acquiring an additional 493,849 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,653,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 109,232 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 5,221,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

