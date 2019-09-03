Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Resources Connection reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RECN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 56,950 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 104,546 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RECN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,233. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $527.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Resources Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resources Connection (RECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.