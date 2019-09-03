Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) & Franklin Financial Network (NASDAQ:FSB) Critical Survey

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) and Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Franklin Financial Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Franklin Financial Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Franklin Financial Network pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation does not pay a dividend. Franklin Financial Network pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and Franklin Financial Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richmond Mutual Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franklin Financial Network $180.61 million 2.29 $34.51 million $2.71 10.45

Franklin Financial Network has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and Franklin Financial Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richmond Mutual Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A Franklin Financial Network 11.40% 8.23% 0.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and Franklin Financial Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Financial Network 1 1 2 0 2.25

Franklin Financial Network has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.25%. Given Franklin Financial Network’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Financial Network is more favorable than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Summary

Franklin Financial Network beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, the company engages in the lease financing business; and provision of fee-based financial services, such as trust and estate administration, investment management services, retirement plan administration, and private banking services. It operates through eight full service locations in Richmond, Centerville, Cambridge City, and Shelbyville, Indiana; five full service locations in Sidney, Piqua, and Troy, Ohio; and loan production office in Columbus, Ohio. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Indiana. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. is a subsidiary of First Mutual of Richmond, Inc.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits. The company also provides construction and land development, commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers retirement planning, financial planning, and investment services, as well as insurance products; and Internet banking, remote deposit capture, lockbox, and treasury management services. The company operates through 15 branches and a loan production office in the Williamson, Rutherford, and Davidson counties in the Nashville metropolitan area. Franklin Financial Network, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

