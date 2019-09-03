RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) received a $20.00 price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. 30,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,283. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $448.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Forgia Robert M. La acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,375.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,242,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,292,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,382 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 64.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,510,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,012,000 after buying an additional 1,762,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,710,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 453,816 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,793,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after purchasing an additional 447,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

