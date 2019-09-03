Rocky Mountain High Brands (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Trading Down 8.1%

Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 393,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 574,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Rocky Mountain High Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RMHB)

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hemp-infused food and beverage products. It offers naturally flavored hemp-infused beverages, such as citrus and mango energy drinks, black tea, and lemonade; and a low-calorie hemp-infused coconut lime energy drink. The company also provides hemp-infused mango and mixed berry energy shots; and Eagle Spirit Spring Water, which is a high alkaline spring water.

