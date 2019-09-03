Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 630 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $121.34. 2,078,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,052,624. The stock has a market cap of $300.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $16,712,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

