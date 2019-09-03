Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Trading 18.2% Higher

Romios Gold Resources Inc (CVE:RG)’s share price traded up 18.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 224,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 162% from the average session volume of 85,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile (CVE:RG)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Golden Triangle area properties comprising Newmont Lake and Trek projects that covers an area of 78,874 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

