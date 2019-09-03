Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.66, 31,617 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 101,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Roots from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Roots from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.51. The company has a market cap of $112.46 million and a PE ratio of 15.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.81.

Roots Company Profile (TSE:ROOT)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

