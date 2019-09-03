Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Price Target to C$14.00

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MRD stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.01. Melcor Developments has a 12-month low of C$11.44 and a 12-month high of C$15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.86.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

