RPS Group (LON:RPS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $162.40

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $162.40 and traded as high as $138.00. RPS Group shares last traded at $137.00, with a volume of 87,036 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPS. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RPS Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $310.33 million and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 2.42 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. RPS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas purchased 18,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £19,849.99 ($25,937.53). Insiders purchased a total of 242,317 shares of company stock worth $27,363,330 over the last ninety days.

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

