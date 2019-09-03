Ruff Price Down 10.3% This Week (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Ruff has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

