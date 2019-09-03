Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Boosts Stock Position in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 5.33% of Houston Wire & Cable worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Houston Wire & Cable by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 587,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,162 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 251,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,617 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James L. Pokluda III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 234,758 shares in the company, valued at $915,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,340. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HWCC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,879. The firm has a market cap of $75.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. Houston Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.30%.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

