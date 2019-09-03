Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $10.13 Million Stake in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA cut its stake in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,963 shares during the period. Natus Medical accounts for about 2.9% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABY. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter worth about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ken Ludlum sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $103,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,546.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Austin Francis Noll III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $622,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,710.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,882 shares of company stock worth $1,130,009 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BABY stock remained flat at $$26.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. Natus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72. The company has a market cap of $909.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

