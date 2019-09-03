Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 150,668 Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,668 shares during the period. Arcosa makes up about 3.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 0.60% of Arcosa worth $10,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACA traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Arcosa Inc has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.55.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.95.

In other Arcosa news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,500,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $54,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

