S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.30

Shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 88074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $73.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. Equities analysts predict that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

In other S & T Bancorp news, CEO Todd D. Brice bought 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $75,963.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $65,893.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,891.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 215.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 126.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.