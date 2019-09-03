salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,699 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,372 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 8.4% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $57,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities set a $200.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities set a $185.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $225,887.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,813 shares of company stock worth $44,708,583. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $4.18 on Tuesday, hitting $151.89. 2,899,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,071,634. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $136.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

