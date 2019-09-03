SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

SCHYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. HSBC raised SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.29. 1,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $56.10.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

